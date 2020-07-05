Capitol Report: Will decline of COVID-19 cases in CT hold? Schools prep to bring students back as Phase 3 reopening approaches

(WTNH) — We are into the final day of the Fourth of July weekend. It will be interesting to see if Connecticut’s streak of declining COVID-19 hospitalizations and the low percentage of positive test results continues.

Connecticut and other northeast states are bucking national trends and have avoided big spikes in cases. Governor Ned Lamont and his pals in New York and New Jersey upped the ante last week. They are now asking arrivals from 16 states to quarantine for 14 days when they get to CT.

Phase Three reopening which would open bars and expand indoor dining is right around the corner. Should the governor hit ‘pause’ on that?

Thousands of unionized state workers got a pay raise on July 1. It was in their contract. Governor Lamont asked them to defer it due to the pandemic government spending, a swelling budget, and high unemployment statewide. But that didn’t happen.

More specifics were rolled out last week on the back to school plan. This is not a one-size-fits-all solution. The State provided districts 50 pages of guidelines for getting kids back to class. Now it’s up to those districts to come back with their plans for in-school, hybris, and distance learning by July 24th. The teachers’ unions still not on board.