Capitol Report: Will taxes go up after Lamont’s budget address? How many residents dropped GOP affiliation?

It’s hard to believe that two years ago, ‘rookie’ Gov. Ned Lamont rolled into the House of Representatives, just weeks into his first term, and delivered his first budget address. Oh, how times have changed.

Two years and a global pandemic later, Lamont is getting ready to deliver his second budget address on Wednesday.

COVID-19 has changed the landscape on everything and a group of progressive Democrats are calling on Governor Lamont to keep him campaign promise to provide middle-class relief.

They’re proposing solutions aimed at taxing the rich, which they say will raise billions for programs aimed at education equity, housing and healthcare.

And with the Governor’s budget address comes the million dollar question: “Will my taxes go up?”

The Trump era may be over in Washington, but the aftershocks of a tumultuous four years and an upcoming senate impeachment trial appears to be having a last effect on the Republican party in Connecticut.

According to the secretary of the state’s office, more than 6,600 Connecticut Republicans have dropped their affiliation with the GOP since the election. Compare that to 2016, the number was 1,700. That’s a nearly 300% increase.