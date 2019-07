(WTNH)–One week ago, President Trump poured fuel onto the fire when he directed a Tweet to four minority congresswomen that they should ‘go back’ to the countries they came from. Democrats were outraged.

Freshman congresswoman Jahana Hayes told the Hartford Courant that the Tweets are “bullying in every sense of the word”.

How will these Trump attacks play with Connecticut voters in 2020?

Watch the video above for more.