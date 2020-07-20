Capitol Report: Will we have a fall high school sports season in Connecticut? What about UConn football?

(WTNH) — Will we have a fall high school sports season in Connecticut? What about UConn football?

Connecticut has yet to make a decision about the fall athletics season. Neighboring New York is delaying their start of the fall sports season and getting rid of state playoffs entirely.

What’s going to happen to college football? And UConn specifically. Many conferences are planning to only play games against schools in their own conference.

This could create big headaches for UConn because they don’t have a conference. They’re independent and are the non-conference team for many schools.