Capitol Report: With COVID-19 cases soaring in CT, is it time for tougher restrictions?

Thanksgiving is just a few days away, and the big question is, will enough people listen to the warnings of health experts and avoid getting together with family and friends? With more cases rising nationwide, folks are being urged to stay home for the big feast.

Officials are also concerned about our students. Teachers and parents know that remote learning is not an equal substitute for in-class learning. And in an effort to keep schools open, all winter sports for high school and club teams are now benched for the next two months.

What about rolling back restrictions for restaurants and businesses? One person who would like to see tougher restrictions put in place is New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.

