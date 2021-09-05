Capitol Report: With elections happening next year, could the governor’s emergency powers hurt his reelection?

(WTNH) — Just about 430 days until voters cast a ballot for a new governor in our state. As we have been debating, decisions made now could haunt candidates later or get them reelected.

No official announcement from Gov. Ned Lamont yet on whether he is running again. Right now he’s still leading the state solo using emergency powers.

Lamont signaled late last week he may want those powers to be extended once again.

News 8’s Chief Political Correspondent Jodi Latina is in Hartford with more.

Watch the video above for the full interview.