Capitol Report: Would legalizing recreational marijuana put pot-sniffing K9s out of a job? And craft beer industry’s impact on CT economy

(WTNH) — It seems one of the downsides of more states legalizing recreational marijuana is more police K9s will be winding up on unemployment.

According to a story in the Colorado Sun, pot-sniffing dogs are being forced into early retirement in favor of more illicit drug-sniffing dogs.

Not sure if this is something Connecticut lawmakers are considering when looking into the recreational marijuana legislation bill.

The Connecticut craft beer industry now has a $2.9-billion impact on the state economy.

That liquid gold accounts for nearly 1% of the state’s total economic output. But, it barely scraps next to New York State where their economic output is $21.2-billion.