Capitol Report: Would you pay more at the pump for cleaner air?

As we say adios to 2020 and usher in 2021, we ask you this: Are you willing to pay more at the pump to make sure that we have clean air?

Well, you might not have a choice in the matter. Connecticut joined forces with Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Washington D.C. on a regional climate initiative to reduce carbon emissions. The goal is to have cleaner air and a healthier Connecticut.

Long story short, to make it happen, there will be additional costs to fuel companies that in the end, will be passed along to you, the consumer at the gas pump.

Some relief is coming to Connecticut restaurants, bars, and other small businesses.

A federally funded grant program will provide the state with $35 million in assistance. This money will help stop some of the bleeding, as businesses wait on additional funds that will come via the Paycheck Protection Program.

Connecticut’s Public Education Commissioner is heading to Washington. Doctor Miguel Cardona is President-elect Joe Biden’s pick for Secretary of Education. Cardona has only been ‘commish’ for a little more than a year. But through the pandemic, he’s been rock solid in leading the transition to distance learning for Connecticut students while also leading the effort to reopen schools.

