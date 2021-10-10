NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale University, the pride of New Haven and one of the world’s most prestigious colleges, is selling out.

Well, kind of.

The Yale Daily News reports the school is now granting licenses to clothing companies that want to incorporate Yale logos into their products…and the school will cash in, collecting royalty fees.

Brands ranging from Calvin Klein, H&M, PacSun, and others are slapping the Yale logo and crest on shirts, sweatshirts, sweaters, and more.

The Yale Daily News reports the school is granting access as long as companies maintain the integrity of the Yale marks. The school says the royalties go back into Yale’s general fund.