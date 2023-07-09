NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A recent article from the widely-read Energy News Network (ENN) shows that mostly white, politically-connected men make up state public utility commissions, which decide where we get electricity and how much we pay.

The good news is that the chair of Connecticut’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) is making a concerted effort to change that.

According to ENN, Chair Melissa Gillett has made it her mission to make PURA more transparent and more highly visible among the public.

Watch the video above.