NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut state Rep. Maryam Khan (D-District 5) was physically assaulted outside the XL Center in Hartford in late June after a Muslim prayer service.

Last week, Khan spoke publicly about what happened. She was candid as she described the seemingly random assault, which injured her.

The suspect, 30-year-old Andrey Desmond, of New Britain, was detained by two bystanders who saw what was happening. He was charged with second-degree unlawful restraint, third-degree assault, second-degree breach of peace and interfering with police.

In a news conference, Khan criticized the police response and how she was treated after such a traumatizing experience. She called on the Department of Justice to investigate how Hartford’s police department responds to violent crimes, especially those against women.

“All I keep thinking in these last few days is what happens to women in the city of Hartford that call the police when they are assaulted, when they experience what I experienced, when they experience sexual assault, when they experience physical assault,” Khan said Thursday. “Because if this is what’s happening to me and this is the best we can do, as a state representative who represents the city of Hartford, I cannot be OK with that. I’m not OK with that.”

Following Khan’s press conference, Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody released a statement, saying in part:

“Our detectives have supplemented the initial report with additional information and context, all of which is being shared with the state’s attorney. We will review every aspect of our response, and we always want to get better and do better, and we take seriously the importance of responding not just as the law requires, but to ensure that we are working with partners to support victims in every way possible. We are continuing to investigate this assault thoroughly, and we are working closely with the state’s attorney.”

Police also said the XL Center was staffed for the prayer service.

The Department of Justice declined to comment.