NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — According to stats obtained by Connecticut Inside Investigator (CII), the state spends $1 million annually on Viagra and other erectile dysfunction medications for state employees.

Reporter Marc E. Fitch cites figures from the state comptroller’s office, which show that between 2019 and 2022, nearly 13,000 active state employees and members of the state’s Partnership Plan 2.0 had a prescription.

Comptroller Sean Scanlon told CII said the state will continue to “administer those benefits at the lowest cost to the taxpayers with the best possible service to state employees.”

Connecticut has the third highest rate of prescriptions for erectile dysfunction in the country, behind Hawaii and Massachusetts, according to a 2018 analysis by GoodRx Health.