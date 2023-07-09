NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — At the most recent state bond commission meeting, $1.5 million was approved to figure out how to consolidate state offices and real estate holdings.

This has been an issue that’s been thrust in the fast lane ever since the COVID-19 pandemic when tens of thousands of state employees started to work from home.

It’s now July 2023, the pandemic is over, and some 13,000 state workers are still working at home.

One of the buildings being discussed is 450 Columbus Blvd. in Hartford, which houses a number of state offices.

The state wants to assess and evaluate the vacancy rates at different properties, even look at the energy efficiency of other buildings, and see how 450 Columbus Blvd. plays into a consolidation plan moving forward.