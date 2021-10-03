Capitol Report: CT lawmakers participate in annual Congressional Baseball Game; DEEP recalls state record of catfish caught by CT man

(WTNH) — State Sen. Chris Murphy survives a home plate collision at the Annual Congressional Baseball Game.

Talk about a fish story; a Connecticut man’s catfish catch originally announced as a world record has been recalled.

Back in August, Ben Tomkunas from Coventry landed a 21.3-pound white catfish: a world record catch, or so Ben thought.

The problem: he gave the fish to his grandfather and it was eaten.

It seems there are questions by DEEP about what type of catfish it actually was. DEEP says, the pictures and videos do not give sufficient evidence, and without the physical evidence to confirm, they had to recall the record.

Our news partners at The Hartford Courant spoke with Ben who says he is so angry, “My teeth hurt from grinding.”