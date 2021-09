(WTNH) – When they started the search for a new Jeopardy! host, why did no one bring up Governor Ned Lamont?

Lamont had a little fun this week with Yale PhD student Matt Amodio, who looks to continue his epic winning streak on the game show.

Amodio has already won over half a million dollars. Suffice to say, he was pretty pumped to get a few minutes to get some one-on-one time with Lamont.