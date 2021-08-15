Capitol Report: Newington first CT town to say ‘yes’ to recreational marijuana

(WTNH) — What does the Berlin Turnpike have to do with marijuana? There’s a pretty open-ended question.

Plenty of Connecticut cities and towns are already “just saying no” to bringing in recreational marijuana businesses, but last week Newington became the first to officially say “yes.”

The town Zoning Board gave a thumbs up for the Fine Fettle chain to operate a recreational marijuana store on the Berlin Turnpike. The company already sells medical marijuana at stores on that turnpike and other locations in the state.

The local approval is just the first step; they will need a license from the state.