Saturday was quite pleasant! Today will be another quiet one with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid 40s. Clouds will increase overnight with some scattered showers developing by morning. Temperatures will initially dip into the upper 30s, then rise into the 40s as a warm front lifts through the region. Things will dry out through most of the day with temperatures warming into the upper 50s, near 60°. A cold front will come through late in the day, bringing us some rain showers and possibly some isolated storms. Another storm system will brush southern New England on Wednesday. Right now, our American model (GFS) shows some decent snow accumulations, while the European model shows a few snow showers. Stay tuned!

