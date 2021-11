(WTNH) — UConn introduced their new football coach last week: Jim Mora Jr. He signed a five-year contract with the team worth millions.

For a program that can’t seem to win many football games, is UConn just once again bringing a ‘name’ and throwing money down a hole?

Mora got fired at UCLA after two losing seasons and hasn’t coached in nearly five years. Is there any sign that UConn will become a willing program in the near future?