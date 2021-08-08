Capitol Report: UConn women’s basketball star cashing in now that student-athletes can be paid

(WTNH) — A UConn student-athlete looks to grow her personal brand. Capitol Report has the story.

We’ve talked a lot about college athletes getting the chance to make money from their name, image, and likeness (NIL). And UConn sophomore Paige Bueckers is wasting no time.

Bueckers filed a trademark application a few weeks ago for the nickname “Paige Buckets.” And if you think she won’t be cashing checks at age 19 in the near future, think again.

Bueckers has the biggest social media following of any college basketball player – male or female. 56,000 Twitter followers. Over 900,000 on Instagram, and 336,000 on TikTok.

For Bueckers, making money isn’t a matter of ‘if,’ but ‘when.’