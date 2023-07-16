NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A recent story by Hearst Connecticut media’s Alex Putterman touched on a very interesting topic. The in-depth piece on CT Insider titled, ‘Rich towns’ dominance of CT sports starts at the youth level: ‘It’s night and day” looked at how the divide in opportunities and competitive advantages carries through to the high school level.

To get more insight, Capitol Report spoke with Ruben Goodwin, the director of diversity and community engagement at Fairfield Prep.

Watch the video above.