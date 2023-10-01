NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In a recent interview with The Associated Press, Connecticut native and U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona explained why he thinks public education was “under attack.”

“There was civility. We could disagree. We could have healthy conversations around what’s best for kids,” he said. “I respect differences of opinion. I don’t have too much respect for people that are misbehaving in public and then acting as if they know what’s right for kids.”

Cardona went on to say, “Or people that have a problem when we’re trying to provide some support for those who are buried in debt complain about a 10 thousand dollar support for thousands of their constituents but are OK taking over a million dollars in loan forgiveness themselves as an elected official.”

