NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Primary day in Connecticut is Tuesday, Sept. 12. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Any elector standing in line at the polls at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Capitol Report host Tom Dudchik talks with journalist Chris Keating with the Hartford Courant about the big primary races in New Haven, Hartford and Bridgeport.

These races will determine who will run in the general elections in November.

Watch the video above.