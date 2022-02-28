NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The top Republican in the Connecticut House said Thursday he wants a legislative commission — and possibly a private investigator — to look into alleged state contracting “wrongdoings” by a former member of Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont’s administration.

State officials recently received a federal grand jury subpoena seeking electronic communications dating to Jan. 1, 2018, involving the former official, Konstantinos Diamantis, and the “planning, bidding, awarding and implementation” of school construction projects, upgrades at the state pier in New London, and hazardous material abatement projects.

In a written statement, Max Reiss, Lamont’s spokesperson, said the administration would “welcome public hearings into the school construction program by the General Assembly’s committees of cognizance.” Also, he said the administration has and will continue to cooperate with federal authorities.

Dan Haar, columnist and associate editor with Hearst Connecticut Media weighs in on the investigation.