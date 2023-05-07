NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut House Republicans unveiled their 2024-25 budget proposal Tuesday, calling for more than $1.16 billion in total tax cuts.

In February, Gov. Ned Lamont proposed a $50.5 billion budget with more than $500 million in tax relief.

Lamont said the House Republicans’ plan is close to a bipartisan deal.

“It makes the negotiations a lot easier,” Lamont said.” I’m happy they are sort of mirroring what we want to do on the income tax.”

Lawmakers finalize the budget by the June 7 deadline. The new fiscal year begins July 1.

Connecticut voters would have 14 days to vote early in general elections under a bill passed in the House of Representatives.

Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas, a Democrat, has said there is not enough time to implement early voting for this fall’s elections.

The bill passed in the House on a 107-35 vote and is now in the Senate. Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont is expected to sign it into law.