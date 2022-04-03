NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s a topic of conversation every year. Truckloads of money are being generated at the NCAA Final Four.

Schools, coaches, and sponsors all get rich. What about student-athletes? Not so much.

Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy (D) is among those leading the charge to bring reform to college sports.

There’s been a little progress with student-athletes now making money from their name, image, and likeness, but that chunk of change is just the tip of a slippery iceberg.

