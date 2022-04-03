NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — We’re just over seven months from Election Day on Nov. 8. So far in 2022, the campaign season has been a somewhat quiet affair. Gov. Ned Lamont has laid low, doing governor things.

While presumptive GOP frontrunner Bob Stefanowski has been rolling out TV ads at a pretty steady clip, now Lamont is getting in the game.

Last week, the Lamont campaign dropped its first 30-second spot called “Have It All.”

Another ad dropped on social media last week — not from a candidate but from the super PAC called CT Truth. It takes some pretty big swings at the governor on a theme built around transparency and truth on the heels of the ongoing FBI investigation into school construction contracts that were overseen by the now-fired state budget official Konstantinos Diamantis.