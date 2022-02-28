NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WNTH) — It was another busy week in the world of Connecticut politics.

Lawmakers are getting down to business in Hartford. The mansion tax is being discussed again and the lieutenant governor hit the road to push the Lamont administration’s plan to lower the car tax rate.

LAMONT VISITS ISRAEL

Gov Ned Lamont (D) just returned from Israel, where he spent the week on an economic development mission. He met with Israel’s prime minister and presidents of tech companies and venture capital firms.

The goal: to generate more business for Connecticut, and hopefully lure some of those companies to plant roots in the U.S.

Is this kind of trip the governor should have taken? What did Republican leaders make think the governor’s trip?

AID IN DYING BILL

For decades now, Connecticut lawmakers have proposed an Aid in Dying bill, but it hasn’t moved forward. There is a passionate debate on both sides of this very sensitive and personal issue.

PAY RAISE FOR LAWMAKERS?

How would you like to go 21 years without a pay raise? The part-time members in the General Assembly are making $28,000 a year, and a few of them are starting to make some noise about it.

The two Democratic leaders in the House were asked if they think it’s time for lawmakers to get a pay bump.