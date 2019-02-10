Capitol Report

Capitol Report: On-call scheduling among plethora of bills proposed this legislative session

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - There's a bill for everyone at the State Capitol. Literally, everyone.

The torrent of bills proposed this legislative session doesn't seem to stop.

From marijuana to minimum wage, plastic bags to paid family leave, everything is on the table as Democrats lay out their broad and ambitious agenda.

One bill of interest impacts nearly a quarter million Connecticut workers.

It has to do with on-call scheduling.

It would require employers with more than 25 employees to give 72 hours notice for on-call scheduling.

If they don't, workers would be entitled to an amount equal to half of their hourly wage.

