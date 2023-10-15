NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Dalio Education recently released the findings of a new comprehensive study titled “Connecticut’s Unspoken Crisis.”

The report shows what leaders call an alarming number of “at-risk” and “disconnected” young people in the state.

Of the 615,000 young people in Connecticut between the ages of 14 and 26, an estimated 119,000, or about 19%, were considered “at risk and “disconnected” from employment and education.

The study suggests factors like poverty, trauma, behavioral issues, challenging home environments and exposure to violence increase the likelihood of a high school student becoming disconnected from education and employment.

The study also points to the economic impact of the crisis, indicating that it costs Connecticut taxpayers more than $400 million per year. It claims the state is leaving $650-750 million on the table annually by not addressing it.