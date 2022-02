NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A special election was held for the 71st House District in Connecticut, which covers Middlebury and part of Waterbury, to fill the seat left vacant by Anthony D’Amelio who resigned last year to focus on his restaurant.

Republican William Pizzuto easily defeated Democrat John Egan with 74% of the vote.

Should it be a wake-up call for Democrats as we look ahead to November?

SEIU CSEA Organizing Director Eva Bermudez Zimmerman and former Trumbull Mayor Tim Herbst weigh in.