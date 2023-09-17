HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH — The Greater Hartford region just came in second as one of the best places to expand a business, particularly insurance and financial services.

The MetroHartford Alliance and accounting firm CohnRezni conducted the study, comparing a range of key business taxes and office lease costs in the Greater Hartford region and Connecticut with 15 other metro areas and states.

Capitol Report host Tom Dudchik and David Griggs, the president and CEO of MHA, discussed the study’s main takeaways.

Click here to view the study.