ConnectiCare hosts healthy aging fair

(WTNH)– September is National Healthy Aging Month and ConnectiCare is celebrating by hosting its third annual healthy aging fair.

Dr. Waldemar Rosario, Vice President and Senior Medical Director for ConnectiCare, joined GMCT at 9 AM to talk about how to stay healthy throughout life and to provide details about what to expect at the fair.

A healthy aging fair happening this Wednesday, September 25th at the ConnectiCare Center in Manchester on September 25 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Learn more about the fair in the video above.