10-year-old North Haven girl trains rescue pups and raises awareness about fostering dogs

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – “Little people can help with big jobs,” says 10-year-old Valentina Quijano, who proves that statement to be very true.

She’s making a name for herself as an animal trainer, working with rescue dogs.

“I started to train my dogs when I was little, well, not little, last year,” she says with a smile.

That’s when the Quijanos started to foster pups for Where the Love Is Animal Rescue, based in Hamden.

Val made a YouTube video for the organization, training an adorable pup in her care, named Marley.

“She was so adorable,” says Val, noting that the beagle mix took to her commands right away.

While the fifth-grader learned training by watching YouTube, she’s now become a YouTube star herself.

The family is currently fostering Luna, a two-year-old pit bull mix who just had puppies but is quite thin. She’s an extremely loving dog.

“She’s this sweet, little adorable creature that I just was in love with and I am,” says Val.

The family has a message for folks who say, “I can’t foster dogs, I’ll get too attached.”

“Open up your mind and say, ‘This is short term and we’re going to give the dog love. I’ll be sad but I’ll know I saved a life,'” says mom, Christen. “People realize when I say, ‘Don’t be selfish.'”

Bottom line, it’s good for the humans! And girl’s best friend.

“I want them to be at a forever home because they deserve it,” says Val with feeling. “They need someone to give them a couch or pillow, just for them, to say thank you…and a hug.”

Where the Love Is Animal Rescue is holding a pet adoption event on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Napoli Kia in Milford.