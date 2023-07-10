FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 7-year-old from Fairfield, inspired by a bedtime story, launched a campaign to help all kids access a popular children’s museum.

It all started with a bedtime story for first grader Isabella Serrao.

“We were reading a Berenstain Bears story called ‘The Berenstain Bears Get Involved,'” Isabella’s dad, Michael, said.

Isabella said that at the end of the book, there are a list of ways to help your community, and she asked what she could do for hers. Michael, a board member at Stepping Stones Museum for Children, suggested she help all kids have access to the museum.

On the spot, Isabella designed a lawn sign to raise awareness and funds.

Robert Townes, Director of Public Affairs at Stepping Stones, said “it’s literally the brainchild of a child, and that’s why we’re so pleased about this.”

Townes said the Open Arms Accessibility Initiative has been available at the museum since it opened 23 years ago, helping kids and families of all abilities and needs access the museum in a way that suits them — for free or reduced fees.

“Children have different needs, and we have to be sure to support those needs,” Townes said, noting that more than 560,000 people utilize the initiative every year at the museum.

Isabella loves to swim, do gymnastics, and explore the light exhibit at the museum. She also now likes to help others and wants to continue her good deeds in the future.

“I think it’s really good for everyone to experience everything,” Isabella said.

Folks can purchase lawn signs for $45. The goal is to sell 500 signs by the end of the summer. Find out how you can participate here.