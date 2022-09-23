(WTNH) — Looking for weekend fun? We have eight ideas for you!

All weekend, enjoy the 102nd Durham Agricultural Fair with early-bird discounts, rides, food, and a Monster Truck rally!

All weekend, enjoy Oktoberfest at Quassy Amusement Park with live music along with German food and beer. The park’s rides and attractions will be open.

Head to Seaside Park both Saturday and Sunday for the Sound on Sound Music Festival, involving some incredible musicians like The Lumineers, Stevie Nicks, Dave Matthews, and Tim Reynolds.

On Saturday, enjoy the 2nd Annual Windham County Latino Fest at the Shaboo Stage in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Or see the toe-tapping musical, ’42nd Street’, at The Goodspeed through Nov. 6. The newly imagined production is a love letter to Broadway.

Head to Crafters Care, which is supporting The Food Pantry of North Branford with handcrafted items and raffles. This event takes place Saturday.

All weekend, stop into the Wadsworth Atheneum for a unique event, Fired Up, Glass Today, which features live glassblowing demonstrations.

On Sunday, join the North Haven Rotary Club at their annual Wines, Roses, and Brews event, back at Forget Me Knot Flower Shop after a pandemic pause.

Here’s an extra: News 8’s own Sarah Cody be emceeing the Benhaven Walk for Autism on Sunday morning at North Haven Middle School. Come out and say hello!

Send information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Have a great weekend, everyone!