Looking for weekend fun? Here are 8 Things To Do!!

On Saturday, head to the 10th Annual Firehouse Food Drive in Old Saybrook – where News 8’s Gil Simmons will help collect non-perishables.

All weekend, search for something special at the Tags and Treasures Collectible and Antiques Sale at the Webb-Deane-Stevens Museum.

This weekend and next, the Easter bunny is making appearances at the Shore Line Trolley Museum – take a trolley ride and take lots of pictures!

Sunday, the Irish spirit continues! Take part in the Tommy Sullivan’s 5K starting at the Cafe – bring canned food for a men’s shelter in New Haven.

Also Sunday – get active at the Middletown 10K and 5K Run/Walk – going by the idyllic Wesleyan University campus. There’s also a Fit Kids run.

Sunday late afternoon, enjoy Hamden’s Easter Egg Extravaganza at Town Center Park with face painting, music and selfies with the bunny.

On Sunday evening, see the Sensational Soul Cruisers at Or Shalom Banquet Hall. They’re performing hits from the Jackson 5, Marvin Gaye and more.

On Sunday – catch one of two performances of Black Violin at The Ridgefield Playhouse – classical mixed with hip hop – an incredible show the whole family will enjoy.

Have a great weekend, Everyone.