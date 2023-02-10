(WTNH) — Looking for weekend activities? News 8 has eight ideas for you!

Join a Valentine’s party all weekend long at Lyman Orchards’ Apple Barrel. Decorate a cake or cookies, make a card, and sample a drink at the hot cocoa bar.

Go dark at the My Bloody Valentine Downtown Mystic Ghost Tour from Seaside Shadows. It’s a two-hour walking tour, full of spooky stories.

All weekend, enjoy Ice in the Village. That’s when Olde Mistick Village transforms into a winter wonderland with incredible ice sculptures on display.

Or, on Saturday, enjoy Fire & Ice, a Valentine’s Festival in Putnam which also features ice carving, fire pits, shopping, and a cake competition.

Saturday, attend the Paws and Planes pet adoption event at the New England Air Museum! Find adoption agencies, along with food trucks and fun.

Check out a Second Saturday for Families at the Wadsworth Atheneum. This one pays tribute to Black History Month, showcasing artists’ contributions.

KidsPlay Children’s Museum is debuting a new exhibit that the kids will love, called Sock Skating at Polar Pond where kids can pretend to be in the Arctic!

Sunday, join The Maritime Aquarium for a Seal-spotting and Birding Cruise, an invigorating two-hour excursion. It’s a great way to get out on the water.

Please send information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Have a great weekend, everyone!