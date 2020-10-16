8 Things To Do This Weekend: Flashlight Corn Maze, Haunted Petting Zoo & Diaper Drive

Looking for weekend activities that are safe and socially distant? We have eight ideas!

Stroll through downtown Essex for a seasonal treat – The Scarecrow FestiFall – featuring homemade scarecrows, lining the street.

Enjoy fall by seeing every step in the production of a delicious autumnal beverage, made at C.F. Clyde’s Cider Mill, a historic location.

Check out the flashlight corn maze at Brown’s Harvest! Dress warmly, bring a flashlight, and order tickets online in advance.



Do the same at another evening event, The Haunted Petting Zoo at Flamig Farm. Also, find food trucks and spooky fun.

Saturday, celebrate International Archaeology Day at the Institute for American Indian Studies with games and family activities.

Contribute to a Food & Diaper Drive on Saturday, organized by the New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee, held at three locations: The Knight’s of St. Patrick in New Haven, the IACC in East Haven, and the Elk’s Club in West Haven.

Saturday evening, take-in the tunes of a local Grateful Dead All-Star Band! It’s the last drive-in concert of the season at the Connecticut Post Mall.

Also, Saturday night, see Grammy nominee Joan Osborne, with special guest Stephen Kellogg, perform outside at the Ridgefield Playhouse.

Send information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Have a great weekend!