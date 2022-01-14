8 Things To Do This Weekend: Nastar Racing, Ice Sculpture Fest & MLK Virtual Celebration

(WTNH) – Looking for weekend activities? Especially those in the fresh air? We have ideas for you!

Take part in the Yale Peabody Museum of Natural History’s virtual celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior’s legacy of social and environmental justice.

On Sunday, go see Reza: Edge of Illusion at The Ridgefield Playhouse. See a high-tech magic show with incredible lighting, production, and music.



Perfect for the hobbyist! On Saturday, attend the special Book and Model Sale at the Connecticut Air & Space Center. Proceeds benefit the museum.

Get some exercise by taking a brisk waterfront walk at Fort Trumbull State Park in New London. Enjoy beautiful sights, including wildlife and maritime history.

On Saturday, you can hang out with goats at Lyman Orchards. Take a stroll, relax and snuggle, eat a snack and enjoy this popular activity.

Olde Mistick Village is transforming into a winter wonderland with Ice Sculptures on display all weekend. Find live demos and a costume contest.

Hit the slopes at Mount Southington where skiing and snowboarding are in full swing. Find advanced online ticketing and outdoor food options.

Or Sunday, try something new: Nastar Racing at Ski Sundown, one of the few areas to offer it. With a lift ticket, take unlimited runs on the special course.

Send information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Have a great weekend, Everyone!