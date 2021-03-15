A healing birdhouse, sent in the mail, helps CT’s grieving children during this time of isolation

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — “I lost my husband two years ago to diabetes,” said Christine Emanuelson of Middletown. She and her daughter, Kisa, sought help at The Cove Center for Grieving Children.

But, the pandemic hit and things got complicated.

“It’s been a rough couple of years,” she explained.

“I think it’s really been an opportunity for all of us to get creative and how do we stay connected and how do we help one another,” said Terri Murphy, founder of Soulful Sydney, an organization involved in a powerful project to help families during isolation.

To augment virtual support groups, The Cove is debuting A Healing Chickadee and Her Tweethearts, mailed to homes. With a stuffed animal, a poem for children and a letter for parents, it’s a symbol of care.

“This is a catalyst for conversation an invitation to communication,” explained Murphy.

It’s also a promise for help with healing after loss.

“We also encourage children to go out and look at birds because we think nature nurtures children especially during this time,” said Murphy.

“We’re excited to partner with Soulful Sydney and the Tribury Rotary to bring the chickadees to grieving kids across Connecticut,” said Allison Gamber of The Cove, which has seven locations around the state and hopes to offer in-person sessions again soon.

But, until then, this kit directs families to a web site with music and activities.

“It was kind of magical the way they put it together, it was very colorful,” said Emanuelson whose daughter loved receiving the birdhouse, filled with love.

She knows it will also assist others, finding peace after pain.

“Yes, absolutely, it’s a nice little addition to our progress,” said Emanuelson.

Staffers said 150 of these birdhouses are poised to land in homes in coming weeks.