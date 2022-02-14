EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – It’s a hip, fresh approach to selling a classic product. “Going to cookie booths and having fun,” raps Melody Valdes who channeled her melodic ways.

“I was thinking, ‘What would be a cool way to advertise my cookie sales?’ So, I thought, ‘A rap is a cool idea,'” says Valdes. “Lots of fun, lots of filming! Lots of filming.”

The Girl Scouts of Connecticut have struggled with sales during the pandemic due to issues like product delays. But, 13 year old Valdes – who has been in the program since she was in kindergarten – was happy to help out.

“I think it’s phenomenal and I think these girls are incredibly creative in how they go about selling the cookies,” says Chief Executive Officer Diana Mahoney who notes the event is much more than a yummy tradition – it’s an entrepreneurial endeavor. “It teaches girls how to set a goal, how to strategize and reach the goal.”

Mahoney’s favorite cookies is the Lemon-Up but there is a new concoction on the menu this year.

“The Adventureful cookie, which is a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel cream and sea salt – they’re a hot commodity right now,” she says.

With the rap, Valdes hopes to sell a lot of them. Her troop’s goal is to raise enough money to fund an international trip.

“I’ll also do some cookie booths, Covid safe, taking Covid restrictions seriously. We’re going to do as much as possible to advertise sales and we hope to make it to our goal,” she says.

But will her music career continue? Well, it might be a wrap!

“It’s a single, we’ll say that,” laughs Valdes. “It’s not going to become an album.”

You can order cookies online through March. You can always buy cookies that will be donated to heroes like first responders and soldiers overseas.