A tender gesture: Niantic women volunteer for Angel Babies, making clothes for grieving families

NIANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — “I’d done some sewing,” says Dawn Griswold. “I thought, ‘I can do that.'”

So, this Niantic grandmother started volunteering for Massachusetts-based Angel Babies, with 90 volunteers throughout New England.

“Being a nurse, I’ve seen first hand, being in the NICU, these little babies you can hold with one hand,” she says with tears in her eyes. “And the parents have to say goodbye.”

The non-profit organization provides kits to hospitals and funeral homes for families who’ve so sadly lost a little one. Griswold sews beautiful outfits.

“They’re very soft,” she explains. “The material comes from wedding gowns.”

Wedding dresses that are donated from people like Martha Rogers who also crochets blankets and hats for Angel Babies.

“I’m coming from experience having lost many pregnancies – I lost four pregnancies,” says this mother of two grown children, who is buoyed by helping others. “This kind of reattaches me and helps me heal in a way to be able to provide comfort…that’s the word, tender.”

“They’ll take a picture and feel the softness,” says Griswold.

Both women have used quiet time during the pandemic to share their skills with Angel Babies.

It gives them a sense of purpose, meaning and connection.

“They do get that special moment. When their heart is broken and they have to say goodbye to their baby for the last time, this is a little bit of stress that we can take away,” says Griswold.

Volunteers for Angel Babies have been making the dresses since 2018 and, in 2020m donated an astounding 2200 kits full of love and compassion to families during their darkest days.

Click here to find out how you can help the mission.

Wedding dresses are collected through Buy Nothing, a Facebook group.