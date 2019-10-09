A visit to B.F. Clyde’s Cider Mill has become a beloved tradition for many families

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) – Here, the cider house rules.

“We are the last original steam-powered mill in the United States,” explains Amy Miner.

Folks taste history and see an authentic, autumn ritual like none other. “I like the donuts and also the cider,” says 9-year-old Colleen Kelley.

“My great-great grandfather started the business in 1881,” says Miner, noting that six generations are involved with B.F. Clyde’s Cider Mill. The action begins with the apple. “There’s a conveyer belt that brings them up and drops them into red box at top,” says Miner, explaining that the fruit is then washed and dropped into a grinder before it changes shape. “It comes down, looks like a thick apple sauce. That’s when they fold it up and layer it. We turn the presser on and squish it out.”

“I think it’s really cool – because the steam – how it’s steam powered,” says 11-year-old Shane Kelley. Like many visitors, his family heads to the mill every year. “We love it,” says mom Erika of New Jersey. “It’s been able to show them how it was done back then and how it’s still done today.”

“It’s nice to see the locals coming back over and over again,” says Miner. “People I grew-up with are now bringing their kids and their grandkids in. So, it’s nice to see.”

The nearby store sports all sorts of seasonal treats. “We have apple cider, hard cider, apple wine, pies, pastries, donuts, of course, the donuts,” says Miner.

So, step back in time. Enjoy a tradition together and sample a slice of fall’s colorful treasures. “Everything is so rushed nowadays,” says Miner. “Nobody takes time to sit down and relax and take it easy. We hope to bring a little bit of that to people.”

The mill is open everyday – except Thanksgiving – through early December, So, come see the demonstrations for yourself. It really is a unique fall treat.

Click here for more information.

