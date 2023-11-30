MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – “I felt so alone,” said Valerie Geerer when talking about emotions she experienced after the devastating news that she was suffering from ALS.

But then she found a community through the ALS Association of Connecticut and life improved.

“The support group has been incredible because people have gone through this already and they give you the benefit of their experience,” she said.

“We truly believe in our local services and what we’ve worked so hard to do over the years,” said Executive Director Jacky Rose.

The group’s services – for 400 Connecticut families – also include a valuable equipment loan program.

“We have iPads, speech devices, Hoyer lifts,” said Rose as she looked around a room at the headquarters in Milford that is filled with supplies.

But Rose believed these programs were threatened when, in July of 2021, the National ALS Association announced a restructuring and moved to take over all local chapters.

“We fought back in saying we did not want to merge and as a result, Connecticut, along with 14 other organizations, will be separating from the ALS Association,” said Rose.

A lawsuit was recently resolved and now the local organization will be called ALS United Connecticut.

“As we are going through the separation, our core values, core services, none of that will be changing. What is changing is our name and logo,” says Rose.

In response to questions about the split, Brian Frederick, with the National ALS Association, issued this statement:

“We are solely focused on our urgent mission of making ALS livable for everyone, everywhere, until we can cure it. We are currently funding $43 million in ALS research, including 149 research projects in 13 countries. Since the Ice Bucket Challenge in 2014, we have funded new ALS treatments, new research collaborations, and we have increased our funding of ALS clinics from 34 to 98. We are committed to ensuring that people living with ALS, regardless of where they live, should be able to access high quality care and effective treatments.”

Additionally, in a blog post on the website, the association said “Fifteen chapters chose not to unify with the Association and joined together to file a lawsuit to block unification. We disagreed with the claims they made in their suit, but we’re not going to relitigate them here.”

“It feels more like a group. We’re all together in this,” said Geerer who, along with her friend and fellow patient Ben Mattheis, think the name change and fresh direction will only make the local groups’ mission more impactful.

“That commonality, that bond with other people just really makes it so much easier to face the difficulties ahead,” said Mattheis.

“There’s a lot of strength being a united group,” said Geerer.

The first big events for ALS United Connecticut will be the walks next fall in Hartford, New Haven and Westport.