(WTNH) — “I’ve been told by other ALS patients, it’s ‘Always Losing Something’,” Christine Chromiak.

We first met this former North Haven teacher a few weeks ago, when her students were rallying around her, raising money to help her fight ALS.

“This community of people, we are amazing,” she said of the other patients she has connected with since her devastating diagnosis.

And, many people in this community are embarking on voice banking, preserving their voice, preparing for when they lose it.

Chromiak has completed the process.

“So that I won’t sound like Stephen Hawking. I’ll sound like myself when I type-in something to say,” she explained.

“The voice he was using was very robotic and matter of fact,” said Nicolas Mazars of Acapela Group, providing this service. He said technology has changed during this era of artificial intelligence.

Patients record a series of phrases with the My Own Voice program which will enable them “text to speech” access in the future.

This practice is growing.

“When we started these services 6 to 7 years ago, literally we had not even 50 users the first year,” says Mazars. “This year we will be about 7000.”

Hospital for Special Care – which provided News 8 with video – helps patients complete voice banking each week.

“If my hands are gone, I will use a computer to speak,” says Chromiak who wakes-up each day to new realities. She’s even thinking further down the line.

“I’ve already tried a couple of devices with eye tracking. I think I’ll be able to do it very well. It’s like typing with your eyes,” she says of other new technology to help patients.

But preserving that digital voice provides patients with some normalcy and control during a grueling time.

“The grandkids or the kids, just saying, ‘I can hear my father’s voice or my mum’s voice,'” Mazars said.

“It’s super important for people diagnosed with ALS to do it right away,” Chromiak said. “It keeps part of your identity.”

According to Mazars, most people using My Own Voice suffer from ALS. But, he believes there are many more patients to be served, especially those in the Parkinson’s community.

Click here to learn more about voice banking with the Acapela Group.