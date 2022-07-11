MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Some have called him a furry flurry of energy, a blur of skill, taking in his obstacles (a tunnel, a see-saw, and a steep descent) with impeccable stride. And all the while, one little Sheltie dog remained happy.

“He was just happy,” said agility trainer Diane Patterson. “Everything he did, you just giggled. So, Happy became his name.”

In 2017, Patterson was looking for a pup who would enjoy her passion. Her goal was to get a blue ribbon at a local show, but, she didn’t know what she was in for when she embraced Happy the Sheltie.

Pictured: Happy, the five-year-old, second-fastest Sheltie in the country.

Right now, the 14-pound dog is the second-fastest Sheltie in the country.

At the recent Westminster Dog Show, Happy won the standard class in agility, just like last year.

“He is electrified by the crowds, he loves the lights, he loves the cheering and it just turns him on,” said Patterson.

The five-year-old Shetland Sheepdog is certainly this Middletown woman’s best friend.

“He and I clicked and we understand each other, we talk the same language,” noted Patterson. “I think I talk dog better than I speak human.”

Talking dog, or thinking from the canine point of view, is Something Patterson tries to share with others. And she does so, giving dog owners training. She works with all age groups, from kids to seniors.

“It’s people who want to have a good time bonding with their dog and having some fun and learning and doing things together,” she said.

For now, Patterson is just happy that Happy is happy, and can’t wait to teach the cute dog some brand new tricks.

“Even when it doesn’t go as planned, it’s like an epic fail of fun!” she said. “When we crash and burn, it’s epic. It’s like, it’s cool, it’s a good time!”

Next up is a Purina Dog Challenge this summer, then Patterson hopes to go to the national finals in the fall.

Click here to learn more about her agility training classes.