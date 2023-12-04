ESSEX, Conn. (WTNH) – “I love history, I love the river, it’s in my blood,” said artist Steve Cryan, the creator of the Holiday Train Show at the Connecticut River Museum, celebrating a major milestone.

It’s been thirty years since this beloved New England tradition was born.

“It’s so long ago, I can’t remember laugh,” he said, kidding, of course.

Humor is always the name of his game.

“They thought it would be a good idea to add a little zing to Christmas and it’s just grown from there,” he says.

“Grown” is an understatement, as Cryan’s layout now stretches over a 28 by 8-foot space, leaving museum staff impressed and grateful.

“The museum is celebrating its 50th year which means that for more than half of the life of the museum, there has been a train show here, all around us,” said Executive Director Elizabeth Kaeser.

“I just like trains because they’re really cool and they go really fast and I like the Essex Steam Trains,” said 12-year-old Waylon Page of Haddam who gazes at the H-O scale model trains while also tackling Cryan’s famous I-spy game, wading through incredible detail.

The display – now featuring the Empire State Building – is known to delight visitors of all ages and stages.

In addition to the train show, the museum offers two other floors of permanent galleries telling the stories of the river.

So, come see a work of art, filled with imagination and joy.

“I like how it’s creative, the details, it’s just really cool to look at all day,” said Page.

It’s created by a local legend who loves his job and, after three decades, has no plans to stop.

“People are so appreciative, you wouldn’t believe it. I get letters, I guess it’s finally caught up with me, I’m really happy,” said Cryan.

Waylon plans to return several times to see the display before it closes in late February.

Click here for details.