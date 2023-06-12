BETHANY, Conn. (WTNH) — “I am pledging to do four marathons in four months for four separate causes,” said Grace Gianquinto who, in May, walked for pancreatic disease, in honor of her mom. In June, she’ll take a stand for eating disorders.

“I’ve been affected by them through my family members, so, I’ve just decided any way I can help is a good way,” Grace said.

July honors an uncle who battled Leukemia and in August, this 18-year-old will raise funds for the Dementia Society of America, as she thinks of a very special person.

“My grandpa, he had dementia very severely,” Grace said.

“It really hits home, I’m very proud of her,” Grace’s dad Pete said, who believes when Grace puts her mind to something, she gets it done — whether she’s walking for seven hours or setting a record in pole vaulting at Amity High School.

“It’s always nice to see your kids taking the next step and actually doing it for a better cause,” Pete said.

“The day after, she pretty much just stays in bed, her blisters are the size of quarters,” Grace’s mom, Heidi, said.

These aren’t organized marathons. Grace just walks twenty-six miles through her beautiful town of Bethany.

Each walk, she tries to break her time while raising hundreds of dollars for her passions.

“The worst part is — once I’ve hit 26.22 miles — is walking home, because I still have that extra bit,” she said with a smile.

Grace relies on her running shoes — and her heart — for stamina.

“I think, take it this year and see, I would love to raise more money,” she said. “I’m hoping to do it as long as I can.”

In the fall, she’ll be studying to be a Dental Hygienist at University of New Haven.

Click here for links to Grace’s fundraising pages.