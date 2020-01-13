Bianca’s Bumblebees: 10 year old donates blankets to young hospital patients

NEWINGTON – At Backstage Academy of Dance, 10-year-old Bianca Mollica is preparing for a dance competition in the spring. She’s happily putting her all into the moves. This is exciting because a medical condition once limited her activity.

“The first probably four years of it we were in and out of the hospital about fifteen times a year because of the severity of her nosebleeds and the medication she needed,” explains mom Camie.

As a toddler, the Wethersfield girl was diagnosed with Von Willebrand Disease, a genetic disorder. Once it was controlled, Bianca decided she wanted to give back and had a very specific idea of what she could do.

“I went back and forth to the hospital a ton of times and the blankets are usually just white even though they could be warm,” she says.

So, two years ago, Bianca started collecting warm, fuzzy blankets for the kids at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center. She just made a big delivery on Christmas Eve. “Her original goal was to make sure everyone in the hospital had a blanket and there’s a 177 beds and it just kind of blew up,” says her mom.

To date, Bianca has gathered 800 blankets and other items like hats for cancer patients. “It’s not because their heads are cold it’s because they don’t want anyone to know they’re losing their hair,” says Camie.

It’s that empathy from experience that makes Bianca special and determined to show other children some warmth.

“It’s a good thing to do because it will inspire more people to join in and bring more blankets and help other kids that need ’em,” she says.

Bianca is planning to make another blanket delivery around Valentine's Day.