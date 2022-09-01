BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — “I don’t know if it was just my lucky day but it was definitely my lucky day,” laughed Kara Doolittle.

This adventure started with a FaceTime call from Robert Kraft.

“He asked if we wanted to sit in the boxes he has. I, of course, said yes,” she explained.

Long-time Patriots fan Doolittle had kept in touch with the team after a sweet visit to Gillette Stadium in February, shortly after her breast cancer diagnosis.

“They’re so kind and I forget that they’re actual people,” she said. “To me, they’re celebrities.”

As she made her way to the special seats during a recent pre-season game, she was beckoned towards the 50-yard line.

“They called me over to Mr. Kraft who was standing with Bon Jovi and the rest is history,” she said with a laugh. “Bon Jovi introduced himself as Jon, so, we’re on a first name basis!”

The incredible meeting was followed by a gift. The team gave her a football jersey with her name on it. They also gave her an invitation to become an ambassador during the upcoming Crucial Catch game.

“The point of Crucial Catch is to raise funds to help people catch their cancer at an early stage,” explained Doolittle.

The 33-year-old was diagnosed with cancer four years after a traumatic fall where she fractured both legs and her back. She’s been through surgery after surgery.

“It’s definitely a mental struggle,” she said.

But she says the Patriots’ love really helps. Recently engaged, Doolittle and her fiance, Austin, even received a generous offer from Kraft.

“Mr. Kraft said we could work out if I wanted to get married on the 50-yard line and Austin is an Eagles fan and he said absolutely not,” she said, smiling. “I have a year to get him to crack!”

For now, she’ll focus on the support from her favorite team.

“I can look at the team now and say, ‘Hey, I love them,’ but maybe also they love me back at this point,” said Doolittle.

Doolittle will serve as the Crucial Catch ambassador at the Monday night football game on October 24 during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Click here to learn more about the organization.